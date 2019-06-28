A suburban Detroit judge accused of a hit-and-run crash says she's retiring on July 19.
Roseville Judge Catherine Steenland was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges. Investigators say she was on medical leave in 2017 when she struck a car and drove away.
Steenland notified officials about her resignation in a June 20 letter. She was first elected in 2002. She was re-elected to another six-year term in 2016.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appoint a successor.
