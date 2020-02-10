A Detroit-area judge has been charged with domestic violence assault and battery.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 59-year-old David Parrott was arraigned Monday in 35th District Court in Plymouth.
Parrott is a judge on the 34th District Court in Romulus, southwest of Detroit.
Prosecutors say Parrott was arrested Saturday after a 55-year-old woman described as his "domestic partner" told police she received a bump on her head, a cut to one of her hands and pain to her tailbone at their condo in Van Buren Township.
Van Buren Township is about 30 miles southwest of Detroit.
Parrott was released on personal bond.
The Associated Press was unable Monday to reach him for comment.
