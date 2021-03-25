A Metro Detroit man has been charged in federal court for stealing more than $1 million from the U.S. Postal Service.
Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin announced charges against Michael Rymar, 59 from Rochester Hills, for what she calls a three-scheme to defraud the Postal Service.
Between 2015 and 2018, Rymar did contract work for the Postal Service through his company Horizons Materials & Management LLC. He was awarded more than $5 million in contracts for repairs to USPS building in Michigan and New York.
According the Mohsin, documents show provided false and fraudulent statements often “dramatically and falsely overstating the amount he paid subcontractors to complete the repairs.” Documents also claim he falsely inflated the amount he paid his employees and the cost of materials.
Mohsin said over three years, Rymar stole more than $1.2 million from the Postal Service. The government is looking to recover at least the $1.2 million from Rymar.
“Today’s indictment underscores our commitment to safeguarding taxpayer funds and to prosecute those individuals who use fraudulent schemes to line their pockets with the people’s money,” Mohsin said.
Rymar was indicted on a charge of theft of government funds and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.