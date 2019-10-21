A Detroit-area police officer faces criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred last year.
Waterford Township Officer Kevin Thompson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct. The 29-year-old officer is scheduled for an Oct. 28 court appearance in 67th District Court in Genesee County on the charges, which stem from an alleged December 2018 incident in Grand Blanc while he was off-duty.
Township police say Thompson was placed on unpaid administrative leave in May, immediately after he was charged.
Waterford Township police Chief Scott Underwood says the two-year department veteran "will remain on leave without pay until there is some resolution in the pending case."
It wasn't immediately clear Monday if Thompson has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
