A Detroit-area school official was shot and killed while he sat in his car at a red light, police said.
Kelvin Wheeler Jr., 34, was dean of students at Triumph Middle School in Harper Woods. He was killed in Detroit on July 8, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Wheeler “served our school and district family with dignity and distinction, enjoying the respect and admiration of parents, peers and students for the selfless time and energy he invested to contribute towards the success of each child,” the school district said.
Wheeler, who owned properties across the Detroit area, stopped his Jeep Cherokee at a red light around 11:40 p.m. A man approached on foot and fired shots into the windshield, the Free Press said, citing a police report.
No arrests have been made.
“When a guy like Kelvin, who is the pillar of your community doesn’t reach 35, and is a father — that affects the Black community,” said friend Eric Pate. “This was a good brother. And his killer needs to be brought to justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.