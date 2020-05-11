A suburban Detroit woman faces multiple charges for the alleged fatal stabbing of her 3-year-old son.
Prosecutors say 26-year-old Atiya Nina Muhammed of Inkster is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse and torture.
Police found her son, Zion Reid, in a bedroom of his home in a state of decomposition Wednesday.
Relatives had gone to the home after being unable to reach Muhammed for days.
Medical examiners determined Zion died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
Muhammed was apprehended later Wednesday at a hotel.
