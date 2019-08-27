The home of the Detroit's annual auto show and other major events is officially changing its name that honored a former mayor known for his racist, segregationist policies.
Officials on Tuesday announced that Cobo Center becomes TCF Center. The change follows the February announcement of a $33 million naming rights deal with Chemical Bank, now a division of TCF Bank.
Officials have said the name change will save state taxpayers millions of dollars and move the riverfront facility toward being financially self-sustaining. It had been owned and operated by the city until 2009, when a regional authority was created.
Officials said earlier this year a new name also removes negative history. Albert Cobo, who served as mayor from 1950 to 1957, sought to keep blacks out of predominantly white neighborhoods.
