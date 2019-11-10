The Detroit Historical Society is holding its annual program to remember sailors who have died on the Great Lakes -- particularly a deadly event on Lake Erie that's marking its 175th anniversary.
The 20th annual Lost Mariners Remembrance Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday evening at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle.
Highlights include a presentation about the 1844 catastrophe in Buffalo, New York, when tidal wave-like conditions on Lake Erie flooded the harbor and city. More than 75 lives were lost on land and in the water.
Also planned are a performance by Great Lakes balladeer Lee Murdock, lantern vigil and memorial wreath ceremony. Tickets are sold out, but the public can watch the Honor Flotilla of Great Lakes vessels from the Detroit River bank for free.
