A public charter elementary school has moved from a church basement to a refurbished building in an eastside Detroit neighborhood.
Detroit Prep held a ribbon-cutting Friday at a once-vacant school. The 43,500-square-foot (4,041-square-meter) building has been renovated and includes 21 classrooms, a multipurpose space and cafeteria.
The project cost nearly $7 million and primarily was financed by lender and real estate consultant IFF, Capital Impact Partners and JPMorgan Chase.
The school now is working to raise money to build a playground and outdoor learning space.
Detroit Prep says it focuses on the social-emotional development of students and provides a project-based learning curriculum from kindergarten through fourth grade.
