A former police officer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for assisting a drug organization while working at the Detroit department.
Federal prosecutors said Chris Staton assisted dealers by running license plates, staging a traffic stop and providing other sensitive information.
Staton was sentenced for a conspiracy conviction. His attorney had requested a 10-year term.
Sanford Schulman argued that Staton's culpabilityáamong others in the case was "near the very bottom." Staton was a police officer for about 20 years.
