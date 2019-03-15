A Detroit physician was arraigned Friday on a charge of Medicaid Fraud.
Dr. Ashok Boinpally, who participated in a program called Vaccines for Children for the past 10 years, is accused of using Medicaid provided vaccines for patients covered by private insurance, then billing their insurance companies.
The Attorney General’s office said the doctor also allegedly gave vaccines to Medicaid eligible patients, then also billing Medicaid.
The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program is Medicaid funded and provides vaccines for eligible children at no cost.
“The Medicaid program makes it possible for Michigan families in need to obtain critical medical care,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel filed the charge against Boinpally after her office was alerted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Division of Immunization.
“When unscrupulous health care providers fraudulently divert Medicaid funding for their own gain, my office will hold them accountable,” she said.
If he is convicted, Boinpally faces up to four years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The attorney General is also looking for over $67,000 in restitution.
