Detroit is evicting a 74-year-old auto body worker who was living and working in a warehouse amid the ruins of the Packard car plant.
Allan Hill received an eviction notice in August from the city, which notes the building is to be closed due to numerous code violations.
Hill told The Detroit News that he's now living in a trailer. But he maintains that he had agreements with the building's former and current owner to live at the warehouse.
The graffitied warehouse is part of a 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) property on the site of the massive 3.5 million-square-foot (325,000-square-meter) Packard Automotive Co. plant. The complex includes a number of buildings and covers several city blocks.
The dilapidated plant had been a symbol of urban decay and Detroit's past automotive glory.
