5 Detroit firefighters injured after house collapses during fire

Five Detroit Firefighters were hurt after a house collapsed during a fire on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators are now calling the fire suspicious and asking for witnesses to step forward.
According to police, one firefighter was admitted to the burn unit, one was treated for a leg fracture and released.
All other firefighters were released and are off-duty.
Two other firefighters were later transported to the hospital.
