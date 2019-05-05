A winery that opened last week in an old Stroh's building in Detroit has become the city's first winery in 60 years.
Detroit Vineyards opened its doors Friday in the former Stroh's Ice Cream facility, which still boasts the company's large, green sign.
Winery co-founder by Blake Kownacki tells the Detroit Free Press that it was essential to keep the sign because "it's emblematic for the city" and can now being used to the advantage of the new business.
The winery is open seven days a week and features wines made from Detroit-grown grapes, including white and red wine, rose, mead and cider.
Part of the old Stroh's building is used as the winery's barrel room.
