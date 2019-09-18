Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.
Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen's father yelled, "My baby, my baby," when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.
Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be revived.
Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl's death remains under investigation.
