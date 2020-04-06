The 2020 Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 29-31 in Belle Isle Park in Detroit, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Organizers made the announcement on Monday, April 6.
"As a result of the current public health restrictions and mandates, Grand Prix officials determined it was not possible to host the event at the end of May in order to help protect the health, safety and well-being of the spectators, partners, volunteers, employees and event participants at the Detroit Grand Prix," organizers said on the website.
Organizers tried to find an alternate date for the event, but due to "logistical and scheduling challenges," no suitable dates were available.
“The Grand Prix is a very important event for Belle Isle Park, the City of Detroit, the City of Windsor and all of southeast Michigan. It is certainly disappointing that it won’t take place this year, but the health and safety of everyone at the Grand Prix is always our top priority,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix. “We looked at every possible scenario to reschedule the race, but all of them would have been too disruptive to the hundreds of fall events that will take place on Belle Isle. Some events, like weddings, family reunions and festivals, have been scheduled a year in advance and it would not be right to alter anyone’s plans. We look forward to the Grand Prix returning in 2021 as we continue our mission of revitalizing Belle Isle Park and providing significant support to the Belle Isle Conservancy, while helping to inject millions of dollars in economic benefit to our cities and our region.”
If you already purchased a ticket, you will be contacted in the near future, organizers said. For more information, click here.
