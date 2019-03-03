Nearly four dozen medical marijuana delivery businesses are operating in Detroit, even though Michigan regulators haven't yet approved any home delivery licenses.
The Detroit News reports that marketing agency Grow Cannabis Marketing has identified 44 medical marijuana delivery businesses in the city.
The Medical Marihuana Licensing Board in November approved a rule that would allow licensed provisioning centers to seek permission to start home-delivery services. A spokesman for the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department says the agency hasn't received requests for such licensing yet.
Licensed provisioning centers that operate physical locations say the delivery operations are taking their business.
Delivery services argue that they're filling a need as the industry struggles with a lack of approved cultivators. Many of the businesses use licensed caregivers to fulfill deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.