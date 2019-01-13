A Detroit High School teacher was attacked and hospitalized Thursday, Jun 10.
She is expected to recover and in stable condition, but what happened is nothing short of cringe-worthy.
A young man attacked the woman, who's old enough to be his grandmother.
Phone video shows the aftermath of what students said was a vicious attack on the substitute teacher at Cody High School.
Keiontay Nelson says it all happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a math class. The student walked in and began punching the woman.
"I was doing my work and I just looked up and she was on the floor shaking and stuff," Nelson said. "Like her head was messed up."
"He ran up on the old lady hit her, pushed her on the ground and hit her again," said Brandon Antisdel. "That's not something anybody should do, especially to an old lady."
"All of a sudden I hear bang, bang and I'm sitting there like, what happened?” said John O'Neal.
Brandon Antisdel and two other students went after the boy as he ran out of the classroom. They were outraged he attacked the woman.
"My friend Keiontay and my man John, we all felt offended by it because that's somebody's grandmother," Antisdel said. "So he ran out and we chased him down."
Detroit Public Schools Community District says the student went after the teacher because she told administrators he brought drugs to school.
"It should never be an excuse to hit somebody, an old lady," Nelson said.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District says it's "terribly disappointed" the student would attack a teacher.
The student is now under arrest and there's no chance he'll be returning to class there.
