Detroit police say a mummified human torso has been found in the basement of a home on the city's west side.
Police say the small torso was discovered Wednesday afternoon while the homeowner was working on the home. It was found in the basement near a bar area.
Cmdr. Brian Mounsey says the homeowner bought the property two years ago as an investment and nobody has lived there since.
It's difficult to tell how long the torso has been in the house because of decomposition, but Mounsey says it probably has been in the basement since the current homeowner bought the property.
Police said it's unclear what gender the person was.
