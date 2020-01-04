Police in Detroit say homicides in the city increased last year, while overall violent crime was down.
Chief James Craig on Friday released end-of-year statistics that show 273 homicides were committed in 2019, up from 261 the year before which was the lowest number in Detroit in 50 years.
Detroit's 767 nonfatal shootings last year were more than the 755 in 2018.
Robberies also were up in 2019: 2,337 to 2,309. But Craig said a 21% decrease in carjackings in 2019 is "probably the most contributing factor" in the city's 4% drop in violent crime.
