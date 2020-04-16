Hospitals in the Detroit area have laid off or furloughed hundreds of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 480 employees were furloughed from Detroit Medical Center.
“We remain on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, working together with our communities in Detroit to see this through. With stay-at-home orders and government restrictions on elective procedures, some hospital units – which are not related to the COVID-19 crisis or other critical patient care needs – have been temporarily closed or ramped down,” Detroit Medical Center wrote in a statement.
All furloughed employees will retain medical benefits at no cost to them, according to Detroit Medical Center.
Impacted employees will also get access to salary protection through enhanced state unemployment benefits.
For many jobs, employees may be eligible to receive a majority of their income as a replacement.
Detroit Medical Center said it has postponed annual funding of its 401(k) match until later in the year.
“Our expectation is that we can return impacted staff to service once we navigate through this unprecedented time and our core business gets back to normal. These actions do not impact direct bedside nursing care for COVID-19 and do not impact emergency or medically necessary care access for patients with other medical conditions,” Detroit Medical Center wrote.
Detroit Medical Center said it has taken steps to give more resources to COVID-19 care and other urgent procedures that can’t be deferred.
The Beaumont Wayne Hospital is temporarily closing and not serving any patients.
A few patients were safely discharged or transferred to other hospitals on Tuesday, April 14.
Staff will be sent to other Beaumont locations, while others will be temporarily laid off and could use state or federal unemployment programs, Beaumont Hospital said.
According to Beaumont, it received approval from the state to designate the Wayne hospital as a COVID-19 only hospital.
Beaumont said it is still operating under several executive orders that restrict the extent and type of care it can provide.
The Wayne hospital will remain as a COVID-19 only hospital until the executive orders and disaster declarations have ended.
Beaumont said this is in preparation for a second surge of cases that could occur after the stay-at-home restrictions have ended.
