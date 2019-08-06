A natural gas leak -- possibly from a defective appliance -- is being blamed on an explosion and fire that destroyed a Detroit home and damaged two adjacent houses.
The Detroit Free Press reports Wednesday that fire officials say the gas leak was inside the eastside home.
The explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon. No one was believed to be living in the house at the time.
DTE Energy said Tuesday that the leak was not from any of the utility's equipment in the area.
