Hundreds of vacant houses in Detroit are being boarded up following the arrest of a 34-year-old man suspected in the slayings of at least three women whose bodies were found in abandoned homes.
Safety concerns has prompted the city to speed up efforts to secure dangerous structures left empty by Detroit's massive half-century population loss. Police Chief James Craig has said the women could have been lured into blighted houses, raped and killed.
Deangelo Martin was charged Monday with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder in the May 7 stabbing of another woman.
Martin has not been charged in the slayings, but police say he is known to have frequented the neighborhood where houses currently are being boarded up.
