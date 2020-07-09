DETROIT (AP) - Immigrants living in Detroit without legal permission will get a chance to apply for a share of $750,000 given by a New York-based philanthropy.
City council member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez estimates there are 8,000 to 20,000 people who are living in Detroit without U.S. legal permission or living with family members with that status.
They're not eligible for government payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The money comes from the Open Society Foundations and will be distributed by community groups.
Advocates say families could get $500 to $2,000.
