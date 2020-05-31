A curfew has been instituted in Detroit to keep people who live outside the city from instigating violence during protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air.
Mayor Mike Duggan says police also are investigating whether rock throwing and other attacks on officers have been orchestrated by outsiders.
The curfew was to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and run to 5 a.m. Monday.
Detroit residents going to and from work will be exempt, and city buses will be running their normal routes.
Other cities across the U.S. have started curfews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.