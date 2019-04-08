The city of Detroit's inspector general is investigating whether Mayor Mike Duggan and officials provided improper help to a nonprofit group that tries to prevent premature births.
The Detroit Free Press last week reported that the group, Make Your Date, has received $358,000, a portion of Detroit's share of state money for maternal and child health programs. The newspaper says a city official also was told to raise money for the organization, although the effort was dropped.
The Office of Inspector General is an independent city office that investigates waste, fraud and abuse. Ellen Ha was appointed last year by the city council.
Duggan's chief of staff, Alexis Wiley, says there's been no wrongdoing. She says the city welcomes an "independent review" by the inspector general.
