Revenue from Detroit's three casinos has plummeted nearly 60% so far this year as the gambling halls' months-long closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The decline also is leaving the city without a major source of tax revenue.
The Detroit News reports that MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino have struggled to book revenue during the state-mandated closures.
In turn, the city is seeing less casino wagering taxes this year.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March ordered casinos closed along with gyms, bars and theaters in an effort to slow down the rate of virus infection.
