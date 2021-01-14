The Detroit Lions have announced the team's new general manager and executive vice president will be Brad Holmes.
Holmes will report directly to CEO and President Rod Wood and Owner Sheila Ford by overseeing football operations.
Before joining the Lions, Holmes was with the Los Angeles Rams organization for 18 years.
