A Detroit man is facing three counts of assault with intent to murder for an attack that injured three police officers, including one who was shot.
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Deantrae Corey Oneal also faces three counts of resisting or obstructing police, a home invasion charge and weapons charges following his arraignment Tuesday. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.
Police Chief James Craig has said that during a traffic stop, the driver put his car in reverse, pinning two officers between the car and their cruiser, then fled on foot and shot at offices, striking one. Craig says the officers returned fire and struck the shooter five times before he broke into a house, where he was apprehended.
A message seeking comment was left for Oneal's attorney.
