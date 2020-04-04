The federal government says it's not willing yet to release a Detroit-area man who fears he could catch the coronavirus while serving a prison sentence for health care fraud.
U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow said Rajesh Doshi isn't a threat to the public.
He recommended that Doshi serve the balance of his sentence in home confinement.
Doshi's lawyer argues that the 64-year-old would be at "grave risk" for death if he gets the virus because of other health conditions.
A new law gives the government more flexibility in releasing certain prisoners.
