A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shootings of two men who authorities say were slain following an argument.
Wayne County prosecutors charged 44-year-old Sylvester Denard Gilmore on Friday with two counts each of first-degree murder and felony firearm.
Prosecutors say 69-year-old Anthony Foster and his 41-year-old nephew, Devon Gillard, both of Detroit, were fatally shot Thursday inside a home on Detroit's west side.
Prosecutors allege that Gilmore had a verbal disagreement with both men and that he then shot them with a handgun.
