A man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others because they were part of the LGBTQ community has been arraigned on charges.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 18-year-old Devon Robinson of Detroit faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and five firearm counts in connection with the May 25 shooting.
A magistrate remanded Robinson to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 21.
Prosecutors say the shooting killed 21-year-old Alunte Davis, 20-year-old Paris Cameron and 20-year-old Timothy Blancher, all of Detroit. The prosecutor's office says Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman.
Records don't list a lawyer for Robinson.
