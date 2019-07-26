A 23-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the fatal beating of another man following a car crash on the city's west side.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Lawrence Davis faces an open murder charge. Police still were seeking Davis.
After the early Monday morning crash, 24-year-old Tyler Wingate, of Berkley, and a passenger in his vehicle walked to a nearby gas station parking lot where Wingate was attacked.
The prosecutor's office says Wingate was struck in the head, then struck and kicked while on the ground. Police found Wingate unresponsive in the parking lot. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Detroit police have said the suspect in the slaying left a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the scene and fled on foot.
