A Detroit man has been cleared of assault and attempted murder after nearly 30 years in prison.
A judge on Monday dismissed the 1991 conviction of Gerry Thomas, who was accused of attacking a woman in a car in 1987.
Thomas was identified by the victim two years later, but police had no other witnesses or physical evidence.
Jane Pucher is with the Innocence Project at Cardozo law school in New York.
She says Thomas wouldn't have been arrested if Detroit police "had conducted a true investigation."
Thomas started his day in prison but was granted freedom at the court hearing.
