A federal jury has convicted a 70-year-old Detroit man on drug and human trafficking charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said in a release Richard Jackson was found guilty Thursday of sex trafficking using force and coercion, drug distribution and maintaining drug premises.
Authorities say Detroit police officers went to the home and found squalid conditions, signs of intravenous drug use everywhere and a security gate installed at the top of a stairway.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement Jackson "targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for his own profit."
Sentencing is set for April 16. Jackson faces at least 15 years in prison.
