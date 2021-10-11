A Detroit man has been found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of a man found in a ditch in Lapeer County.
On Sept. 8, 2019 at 2:51 a.m., Dryden Township Police responded to reports of a shooting on Hollow Corners Road. A resident called 911 after a 29-year-old man asked for help after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist the police department, where they found 35-year-old Jason Stefanski, of Rockford, in the ditch on a rural section of roadway.
Deputies located a 2014 Buick Encore driven by Lydell Dukes an hour later. Dukes was in possession of a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. The encounter with police ended in a pursuit that came to an end at M-24 and Coulter, where Dukes was arrested and lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.
Dukes was charged with open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, fleeing in the third degree, resisting, and obstructing police, and numerous weapons offenses.
On Oct. 5, Dukes’ trial began in the 40th Circuit Court, where the case was presented to a jury. The trial concluded Friday, where the jury deliberated for three hours before a verdict was announced.
Dukes was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and remains incarcerated.
