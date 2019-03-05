A Detroit man has been sentenced to 4 1/2-15 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Wayne County sheriff's deputy.
Forty-seven-year-old Desmond Robinson learned his punishment Tuesday for the Aug. 14 crash that killed Sgt. Lee Smith.
Robinson pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.
Smith, a 26-year veteran of the force, was off-duty and jogging in Westland when he was struck. His body was dragged 50 to 60 yards.
Westland police said Robinson panicked after hitting Smith, bought auto parts and started to repair the front of his car. He was arrested after a tip to Crime Stoppers.
