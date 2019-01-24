A Detroit man whose 7-year-old daughter was struck and killed when she went for help after he crashed a stolen van has been sentenced.
A Wayne County Circuit Court judge on Thursday ordered 48-year-old Wilburt Dion Thomas to serve 4 1/2 to 15 years in prison.
Thomas crashed July 15 into an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 94 in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. DeSandra Thomas was struck and killed by another vehicle as she left the van to seek help.
Thomas pleaded guilty earlier this month to manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.