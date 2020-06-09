GENERIC: Detroit city landscape night

Detroit officials are ending a curfew aimed at curtailing violence and unrest during protests over police brutality against African Americans after the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Monday that the 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect May 31 has not been enforced over the past three nights.

Detroit has not seen the levels of violence that some other cities across the U.S. have experienced following Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis.

And Duggan said some people who hurled rocks and railroad spikes at Detroit police officers "haven't been seen in five or six days."

