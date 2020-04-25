After testing patients and staff at all 26 nursing homes in Detroit for the coronavirus, Mayor Mike Duggan is warning grocery store owners to sign their workers up for the free tests.
Duggan told reporters Friday he expects that, by May 11, grocers should be able to show that each of their employees has had a recent, negative test for the virus that has sickened 8,471 city residents and killed 816.
Most businesses in Detroit and across the country have been closed for the past several weeks under stay home orders designed to slow the spread of the virus.
As those orders begin to relax, Detroit is urging businesses to schedule workers for testing at a drive-thru site.
