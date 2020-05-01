The mayor of Detroit is expressing confidence in the city's coronavirus turnaround.
He says it's now time for residents with chronic conditions to be allowed to return to their doctors.
To stop the spread of the virus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March banned visits and procedures that weren't related to preserving the health or safety of patients.
Mayor Mike Duggan says it made sense but that it's time to ease up.
Duggan says people with diabetes, health problems and even cancer haven't seen their doctors.
More than 1,000 Detroit residents have died from complications of COVID-19.
But Duggan says the numbers are slowing down.
