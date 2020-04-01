Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan giving an update on the number of first responders testing positive for COVID-19.
On April 1, Duggan said 91 Detroit Police Department employees have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 76 are officers, and 15 work in other parts of the department. He said 525 officers are quarantined, but on a positive note, 125 officers have returned to work.
Duggan also said 17 members of the Detroit Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 136 members of the fire department are currently quarantined.
He said now every police officer and firefighter reporting for duty is having their temperature taken, and they are speeding up the testing process.
Duggan praised first responders, saying that last night, 911 response was about 10 minutes.
