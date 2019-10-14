Police say a juvenile from Detroit has been charged with stabbing a man to death in West Virginia.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Monday that the minor has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing Saturday night.
Dial says officers found 26-year-old Sterling Kane Edwards with multiple stab wounds around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. He later died of his injuries.
Authorities say they found a suspect a few blocks away and arrested him. His name has not been released because he is a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.