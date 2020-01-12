Conservators at the Detroit Institute of Arts have set aside more than 100 hours to prepare to move an enormous three-dimensional painting to create space for a new display.
Anselm Kiefer's "Das Geviert" has been installed at the museum since 2004.
The Detroit News reports that it's being moved to make room for "Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950-2020," which is slated to open June 13.
Kiefer used acrylic paint, shellac, burnt clay, regular clay, charcoal, wire, straw, sand and other elements to form a complex texture.
Conservators have already spent two days dusting the artwork.
