A Detroit-based nonprofit focused on technology education and workforce development training is presenting two free programs on cybersecurity.
Uplift Inc. says the film "Blackhat" will be shown as part of its Future Tech in Movies series.
It will be shown Saturday afternoon at the Wilder library branch and Monday at the Redford branch.
Uplift President Ida Byrd-Hill will lead a discussion on cybersecurity during each showing.
Video gamers also are invited to take part in Uplift's Game Workz series that starts Jan. 25 at the Wilder library branch.
The program features opportunities to learn about technology, programming and cybersecurity games. Both series are designed for adults.
