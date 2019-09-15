A heartwarming moment between a Detroit police officer and a homeless man will make your day.
“I observed him standing over here trying to use a water bottle to rinse his hands... his coat his face and his eyes. So I walked up and I said Excuse me sir. And at that point he's like okay I'll leave I'll leave I'll leave and I said no you need some help. And he turned around blindly and said yes thank you God bless,” said Ofc. Jeremy Thomas with the Detroit Police Department.
Thomas is the Detroit police officer in the heartwarming pictures Jill Schafer shared on Facebook.
Ofc. Thomas had no idea anyone was watching when he helped the man shave.
The razor and shaving cream part of a hand up for the homeless that a woman and her daughter had just given the man.
Ofc. Thomas has seen the man around the ballpark.
“Another Comerica Park staff member said he's trying to shave in the rain he's trying to use the dance about to rinse his face off,” Thomas said.
“What he did for me was alright, because you know, I'm going through my thing. I feel bad about myself but I'm going to be alright,” said Stanley Nelson.
WXYZ caught up with 62-year-old Stanley Nelson sitting a couple of blocks away from the ballpark.
“God's going to bless him, he's going to bless him for doing that. Because he didn't have to do that. He got a heart and he understands, when you're out here on the street ya know, look out for somebody cause God will look out for you,” Nelson said.
Helping others is why Ofc. Thomas joined DPD three years ago.
“Just know that this could be you at any day. I mean like I said nobody's better than the other person maybe in a better position in life. But use that opportunity to take care of somebody else when you can,” Thomas said.
