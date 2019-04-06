Detroit police are investigating an officer who was busted for being drunk at work while blowing into a breathalyzer during training.
“The bottom line is he showed up to work under the influence of alcohol,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
The Detroit police officer was in Lansing with his partner to participate in training by Michigan State Police on the use of a breathalyzer.
At one point he volunteered for a demonstration, perhaps not realizing that was a poor decision because he was drunk.
“This was state police training,” Craig said. “Blew a .08. Certainly, that’s a problem. It’s a problem for me, and it may be a problem on how it was handled after that.”
This happened Friday, April 5 and because he did not have his gun on him and didn’t drive there, his partner did, Michigan State Police said the officer was not arrested.
But he was told the obvious, he cannot be intoxicated in police training.
Chief Craig said he’s getting to the bottom of this problem and any other internal issues, no matter how deep they go.
“I want to know what the failures are at and if the failures are at supervision,” Craig said. “If the failures are at the command level, I’m going to take action. I’m consistent with that.”
A different officer, still in her probationary period, was arrested last week for allegedly selling drugs.
