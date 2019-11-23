A Detroit pastor is seeking to raise money for at least 13 men who were wrongly convicted to give them a fresh start.
United Kingdom Church Pastor Terrence Devezin says he set up a GoFundMe page named "Justice for the Michigan 13" aiming to raise $260,000 to give the men $20,000 apiece.
Devezin tells The Detroit News he feels they are also owed a public apology for the many years they served in prison for crimes they never committed.
Michael Powels is among the 13. He served 12 years for a murder he was wrongfully convicted for in 2007 and says the fund could help with housing, work, clothing needs and other "basic necessities."
