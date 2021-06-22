The Detroit Pistons get Number one overall pick for 2021 NBA Draft.
The Pistons had a 14% chance to receive the 1st pick.
The Piston finished this past season with 20 wins and 52 losses.
You can watch the Pistons make their number overall selection during the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday, July 29th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.