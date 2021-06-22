Pistons

The Detroit Pistons get Number one overall pick for 2021 NBA Draft.

The Pistons had a 14% chance to receive the 1st pick.

The Piston finished this past season with 20 wins and 52 losses.

You can watch the Pistons make their number overall selection during the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday, July 29th.

