The Detroit Pistons announced that a player on the team was tested for COVID-19 and tested preliminary positive.
The team said the health and safety of their players is paramount.
They said the individual will remain in isolation and under the care of the team medical staff.
The team is working with state and local government and health officials, along with the NBA.
